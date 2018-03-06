Geneva Motorshow 2018: Tata Motors E-Vision Electric sedan Concept: Meet India’s 200 kmph answer to the Tesla Model 3

Tata have had us on tenterhooks of late, after they announced that they would bring a sedan to the Indian market to take on the likes of the Honda City at the Geneva Motorshow 2018 . Well they were technically correct although the timeline we had in mind is quite a bit off. Firstly, the sedan that they are calling the E-Vision concept is still very much in concept stages. In fact speaking at the launch we heard Gunter Butshek, CEO of Tata Motors tell the groups, Chairman Ratan Tata, that “ it is still an early concept” when telling him about the vehicle.

Tata E-Vision Concept Features

Tata Motors E-Vision Concept at Geneva MotorShow 2018

What sets the E-Vision concept apart from the your usual concept ware is the fact, that it has very real features that have already been decided. This will include some next-generation tech the likes of cloud computing, analytics, geospatial mapping and increased human-machine interface. It will also be capable of ADAS technology, which will allow a certain level of autonomy.The Tata E-Vision Concept Sedan will also get a Prognostics controller for forecasting of service requirements leading to life cycle management of battery packs, which will be extendable to full vehicle. The Electric car which will come with both slow charging through AC and fast charging through DC capabilities. Interestingly the E-Vision concept with its motor will make it from 0-100 in under 7 seconds and make it all the way to 200 kmph!

Tata E-Vision Concept Design

Tata Motors E-Vision Concept at Geneva MotorShow 2018

In terms design, the E-Vision electric sedan has an aluminium Humanity line that stretches across the width of the car, the Diamond shaped DLO is defined by another aluminum blade which runs from the A to C pillar, visually making the E-Vision look lower to the ground than the stock car. The rear is characterized by the animated tail lights, which forms a part of the ‘Slingshot’ line that starts at

the Tata logo and swings around to the body side.

Tata E-Vision Concept Interiors

Tata Motors E-Vision Concept at Geneva MotorShow 2018

Now the interiors on the Tata E-Vision concept exemplify Tata’s connected mobility line of thought. The design appears to be centred around the minimal use of technology to maximise the space inside the cabin. Behind the instrument panel hides two digital interfaces that appear only when needed by the users. Minimal, yet beautiful arranged. The rear seats have also been an area of strong focus. The idea is to give the E-Vision concept maximum living space to the occupants.

All considered the E-Vision concept is a very real expression of what Tata cars in the future could be. Although we wish that it had a more real time-line before we can see one in the flesh!