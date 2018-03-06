Geneva Motorshow 2018: Meet Bugatti Chiron Sport: World’s most expensive weight-loss program at Rs 2.6 Crore for 18 kgs!

Insanity is, looking at the Bugatti Chiron and saying” you know what, this just won’t do, It’s not powerful enough”, you know, it’s JUST a Rs 20 Crore (3 million USD,sans duties) car that can do only 430 kmph without taking off. No matter if the men in white suits want to take you away, Bugatti gets you. The 2018 Geneva Motorshow saw Bugatti pull the wraps of the their new 1500 hp 16-cylinder engined Hypercar that they are calling the Chiron Sport. Four turbos, (more?) track tuned suspension and 20 kilos shaved off the weight. Bugatti say this will make it significantly faster around the race tracks. Which begs the question as to how fast it was to begin with. "The Chiron Sport has become perceptibly more nimble and its new agility, especially in tight corners, makes for a much more emotional experience for the driver on winding roads and handling circuits," Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement.

Interestingly, Bugatti also put a large amount of focus to ensure that the Chiron is gentle on-the-road, maintaining the high-functioning Schizophrenic character of the Chiron that we all know and love. The facts are that the Chiron Sport also gets adjusted steering and a new torque vectoring program that varies the amount of power sent to each wheel for better turning. In a tight corner, for instance, it might send more power to wheels on the outside of the curve to help push the car through the turn.

The Chiron Sport loses even more weight, courtesy a generous application of Carbon Fibre, of which it already uses a lot. Even the Chiron Sport's windshield wiper arm is made from carbon fiber. The wipers have also been redesigned to do away with the need for an articulated joint, saving weight and making them more aerodynamic. O-C-D! Yours for a simple fee of 3.4 million dollars, that is another Rs 2.6 crore on the base price of the car. Roughly the price of a Porsche GT3 RS! What you get for the price is car that is no faster on paper, but loses about 18 kilos and according to Bugatti is 5 seconds faster around the Nardo testing facility.