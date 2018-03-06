Geneva Motor Show 2018: Volkswagen to roll out new-Touareg in a few weeks: Entire line-up to be updated by 2020

Volkswagen will revamp its complete product line up by the year 2020. Volkswagen has already shown its future intentions for the SUV space with the unveiling of the new Tiguan All-Space and the T-Roc. The company has plans to bring in the new Touareg SUV in the weeks to come. The new 2019 Volkswagen Touareg will be the company's flagship product and also the largest product in the company's portfolio. The third generation model of the Touareg gets some cosmetic updates while the mechanicals remains the same. The SUV comes based on the MLB platform and shares its underpinnings with the Audi Q7. Besides this, Volkswagen will launch the new T-Roc by the end of this year. The new Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet has also been confirmed for the year 2020. The convertible version of the car will offer some more when compared with the conventional version. The cabriolet compact SUV space is something that manufacturers did not seem to have given much thought and in such a case, the new Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet might be a hit.

At the ongoing 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the brand has revealed the I.D. Vizzion Autonomous car. The car looks like any other conventional sedan from the outside but it is on the inside where all the major changes have taken place. For instance, in place of ordinary controls, you will find the systems for voice commands and gestures.

Volkswagen also has plans to bring in a futuristic car that will offer the feeling of a home on the inside. All this will be possible with the help of seamless surfaces along with advanced aerodynamics. There have been reports on the internet that Volkswagen will launch a new Passat in the United States by the year 2019. However, the prime focus will remain on SUVs. The first electric SUV to roll out from the Volkswagen ID range will arrive in the year 2019.