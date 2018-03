The headlines out of the traditional Volkswagen Media Dinner before the Geneva Motor Show 2018 was the unveiling of the Volkswagen ID Vision Concept. Based on their Electric only MEB platform which also underpins the ultra-cool ID Buzz Concept. (an electric throwback of the original VW Bus from the 70s). The I.D Vizzion does share the styling philosophy that we first saw on the new VW Arteon, but with an all-electric powertrain and lots more in the form of connected tech.

The ID Vizzion stood out in concept for not really having a visible steering, which, as was clarified tonight is on account of it being optionally autonomous. This means that while you can still, in theory, get behind the wheel of the Vizzion, it will be completely capable of autonomously getting you from point a to b. Included in the package on the Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion is a digital chauffeur which will use artificial intelligence to take note of preference of people in the car and “tailor-make” an experience to match. However, that is about as much as VW were willing to put out at the Media Dinner, leaving the rest to the show.

Volkswagen does, however, have an idea for what powertrain this flagship electric concept will get including 111-kWh batteries that are capable of a Tesla shaming 665 km in terms of range. Volkswagen also assures us that it will have the equivalent of about 300 hp coming straight out of the two electric motors. One at each axle.

Volkswagen insists that while the Vizzion is still a concept that it is a very real part of their 2025 plan that involves a complete switch over to electric vehicles. Looking to move away from the past where they have not particularly been responsible torchbearers for the industry.