Geneva Motor Show 2018 live: Skoda Vision X Concept Interiors: This Crossover Concept runs on Petrol CNG and Electric!

We’ve got our first glimpse of Skoda’s new Vision X in the flesh, unveiled today just ahead of the Geneva Motor show 2018. It would seem that as we progress through the generations of Skoda cars the lines simply get sharper and sharper be it production model or concept. The Vision X in the lime green candy paint and 20-inch tyres look the part when it comes to the stereotypical concept with hidden door handles to add to the sleek facade. Minimalist interiors are the new cool, and the Vision X is not left behind. A large central screen on the central console takes control of most of the vehicle's functions.

The Large Centre Infotainment-Screen and minimalist dash, make the Vision X a nice place to be. The Lime Green keeps things lively!

Skoda fully intends the Vision X Concept to be Skoda’s “sub-compact” crossover likely to slot below the Karoq making it a concept with a very likely consequence. According to Skoda, the concept intends to use almost everything for propulsion; on the list is petrol, CNG and an all green electric motor. At the centre of it all, a hint of familiarity from the VW groups 1.5-litre petrol motor with a G-TEC badge indicating that it can run on CNG as well. Interestingly when you run the Vision X on CNG it will allow for 130 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Which is more than enough for city commutes.

The Dash is not too far out but still futuristic and that's one of the things we love about the Vision X Concept. Its very real!

The real tech behind the Vision X Concept is the powertrain, which also has two electric motors running in conjuncture.one acts as the belt-driven starter generator of the 1.5-liter engine while the other is a separate motor with 70 Nm of instantaneous torque positioned on the rear axle working together with a lithium-ion battery. All added up the Vision X is capable of up to a 1000 Nm of torque while being either front, rear or all-wheel drive. Which is impressive. And confusing. Either way, it does not sum up to what you would call mind-blowing performance, 0-100 is achieved in a modest 9.3 seconds and 650 km of range.