Geneva Motor Show 2018 : From Toyota, Audi to Ferrari, Lamborghini: Top 10 Hot cars to be unveiled

The Geneva Motor show has developed a reputation of being the most global auto show in existence and there is good reason for that. At the core of this is the fact that Switzerland doesn’t have it’s own automotive industry meaning that the usual nationalist sentiment that governs auto shows is a non-entity at this show. Something that can’t be said about a motorshow in Paris, New York or even Frankfurt, allowing manufacturers to show. This makes Geneva the perfect platform to showcase more real-world cars than the usual melee of far-out concept cars. Ofcourse electrification is still going to be a major part of the cumulative theme but is likely to be more a part of high powered supercars than actual mass-production cars,

For the enthusiast, Geneva will have comeback cars like the Lancia or in this case MAT Stratos and the new Toyota 2018 Supra. Ferrari will be launching the Pista (Italian for Track) version of the 458, Mclaren’s Senna Supercar will also be on the debut list alongside the drop top Huracan Performante. For the highlife seekers, Volvo’s V60 wagon, Audi’s new A6, the new C-Class and the BMW X3 and M8 are also on the list. Here’s our list of 10 luxury cars and supercars that will be launched this week at Geneva:

1.`Audi A6 at Geneva Motor Show 2018

In its fifth-generation, the new A6 will make its debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor show, in both saloon form and as an estate. Taking back it’s place below the A8, the A6 draws a lot of inspiration from the A8, rolling out the new model, Audi will also bolster the hotter versions of the sedan in the form of the S6 and the RS6. In fact t the new S6 has been spotted on test at the ring earlier this year indicating that it might be ready to launch after the A6 roll out is complete.

2. BMW M8 and X3 at Geneva Motor Show 2018

I feel a little bad for BMW who worked really hard to keep the new M8 underwraps, but failed miserably. We expect that the M8 will be BMWs headliner for this year at Geneva. The M8 which is underpinned by the same drivetrain as the mental BMW M5, while most of the body work will be based on the all-new 8-series Coupe. The 8-Series Coupe is first of the throwback list considering that the last time BMW made at 8-Series was in 1989. We expect the M8 to make it in cabriolet and we might even see a four-door Gran Coupe. Also making its way to Geneva is BMW’s new X4 SUV. Which is in essence a X6 shrunk down to make it cheaper.

3. Ferrari 458 Pista at Geneva Motor Show 2018



Ferrari will be fielding a track special of the 458 at Geneva, and although most of them have likely already been sold, it still is one of the most awaited launches with a Prancing horse badge in 2018. The Pista -- which is Italian for track-- makes an additional 49 hp and 12 Nm more of torque from the 488 GTB’s 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 and has also shed 90 kg of weight with extensive use of carbon fiber. The resulting performance figures are staggering: 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds; 0-124mph in 7.6 seconds.

4. Italdesign Zerouno

Italdesign is back. Now coming to the Geneva Motor show with a convertible version of the Zerouno Coupe. The Zerouno which marked Ital Designs comeback was received with much fanfare, the Coupe like the hardtop will borrows the running gear from an Audi R8 V10 Plus, which is integrated into the carbon fibre and aluminium chassis. The bespoke supercar is also clad in carbon fiber body panels with an aggressive aero package. It’s rumoured to have a price tag north of £1million.

5. Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar’s new I-Pace SUV, replaces Jaguar regular fare of hotter SVR badged cars at the Geneva motor show, Jaguar has also promised to announce the price for it’s I-Pace which makes an exciting 394 hp of power from it’s all-electric set up. The SUV is also likely to make the 0-100 dash in 4.8 seconds. Which is Super-Saloon territory in terms of 0-100 times.

6. Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder at Geneva Motor show 2018

A new Lamborghini is nice, throw in the Performante badging and it’s makes our trouser quiver a bit, throw in the word Spyder you might be looking at an unwieldy accident. Lamborghini will be launching the Huracan Spyder in Performante Guise, and just like the coupe, the spyder will also get a 631bhp V10 engine that drives all four wheels via a dual-clutch transmission.

7. Lexus UX at Geneva Motor show 2018

Lexus will be bolstering their SUV line-up for the year with the new Lexus UX. Which slots below the NX and contest a congested segment including the likes of the Vovo XC40. The new Lexus RC300h will also be at the Geneva motor show in F-Sport Black Guise.

8. Mercedes-Benz C-Class and GT-Four Door at Geneva Motor show 2018

Now Mercedes-Benz will take a pot-shot at German rival Porsche’s Panamera Turbo SE Hybrid. Mercedes-AMGs new four door GT car will use hybridised EQ Power+ powertrain, with a power figure near 800bhp mooted. Also from Mercedes will be the all-new A-Class hatch, which gets new engines, chassis and infotainment system, which will be flanked by the updated C-Class which gets new tech and a whole host of optional extras.

9. Mclaren Senna ‘ at Geneva Motor show 2018

The McLaren Senna has recently been unveiled as the British automaker's latest sportscar. The car gets this name as it pays homage to the renowned Formula 1 driver of the 80s and 90s. The new McLaren Senna shares its underpinnings with the existing 720S model. In order to maintain the exclusivity, the McLaren Senna has been made limited to 500 units only.Powering the McLaren Senna is a 4.0-litre, V8 twin turbocharged engine that is good for churning out a maximum power output of 789 hp along with a peak torque of 800 Nm. All this power is sent to the wheels through a seven-speed dual clutch transmission system.

10. Toyota Supra at Geneva Motor show 2018

It looks like one more concept will stand between us and a production version of the Supra. The entire automotive was expecting to see a production ready Supra at the motor show. What is interesting is that Shigeki Tomoyama, President of Gazoo Racing had spoken about the new Supra saying that if it had to be true to form, the Supra would have to have a straight six engine with a twin-turbocharger and rear wheel drive.