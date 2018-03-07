Geneva Motor Show 2018: New BMW M8 Gran Coupe looks drop-dead gorgeous! New i4 electric by 2025

Geneva Motor Show 2018 has witnessed BMW introducing two new exciting models. The German automaker has showcased the all-new M8 Gran Coupe along with the fresh X4. Besides this, the brand has also announced the new i4 electric car that will break cover sometime by the year 2025. Starting off with the most thrilling one, the new BMW M8 Gran Coupe, the car gets a bold front end with yellow headlamps and the golden kidney grille. Second up is the new BMW X4 that is roomier than before and it sports multiple features that make it modern and sportier when compared to its younger sibling, the X3. The company also announced that it will come up with the new i4 electric car by 2025. Having said that, the new i4 will be the luxury carmaker's third model in the electric line up. Below are the complete details of all the three models by BMW at Geneva Motor Show 2018.

Geneva Motor Show 2018: New BMW M4 Gran Coupe side profile

BMW M4 Gran Coupe at Geneva Motor Show 2018

BMW has just showcased its M8 Gran Coupe at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show 2018. The German auto giant has announced that the 8-series will take over the reign as the company's flagship line up and hence, it will replace the 7-series' dominance. As one typically expects from a BMW high-end model, the new M8 Gran Coupe gets a bolder appearance in comparison to its younger siblings. The grille up front which is typically called as the kidney grille has been painted in gold that offers a more premium look and offers a distinct appeal. The car also gets large air intakes up front that matches the macho character of the car. Furthermore, the golden grille on the new BMW M8 Gran Coupe is well complimented by the sharp headlamps that receive a yellow treatment. The golden treatment on the new BMW M8 Gran Coupe is also found on the rims and the exhaust pipes.

The rear end of the car gets smooth and slim tail lamps that look sporty. The nicely chiseled bumper also lends a premium and upmarket appeal. The roofline carries a sloping design in order to support the typical Coupe philosophy. BMW says that with the new M8 Gran Coupe, it intends to reach out to people who want something special and stand out from the crowd. The engine options and other mechanical details on the new BMW M8 Gran Coupe are a mystery at the moment. The production models of the new 8-series Gran Coupe and the M8 Gran Coupe are expected to be unveiled next year only.

Geneva Motor Show 2018: New BMW X4

New BMW X4 at Geneva Motor Show 2018

Besides the new BMW M4, the Bavarian automaker has also taken the wraps off the second generation X4. The new X4 has been based on the same platform that underpins the on which the X3 is also based. The company has made the new X4 wider and longer in order to make it roomier. The new BMW X4 gets a large 10.25-inch touchscreen inside along with the company's patented iDrive infotainment system. The BMW X4 will also get the M versions later to quench your thirst for more power and performance. The new BMW X4 will get four engine options out of which two will be petrol and the rest two diesel.

Geneva Motor Show 2018: New BMW i4 electric

BMW announces new i4 Electric at Geneva Motor Show 2018

Besides showcasing the aforementioned two models, BMW has also announced the new i4 electric car. The eco-friendly car will be unveiled by the year 2025, BMW confirmed. The new BMW i4 will be positioned in the company's line up as the third electric model. BMW has also announced that its upcoming electric models will have the potential to cover 600 km per single full charge and that is really impressive if you ask us. Also, with the BMW's iVision dynamics, the new i4 will be able to sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 4 seconds. The top speed of the car will be close to 200 kmph.

More details on these BMW models to be unwrapped in the coming days, so stay tuned with us!