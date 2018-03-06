Geneva Motor Show 2018: Bentley Bentayga Hybrid: Bentley’s new Hybrid flagship gets 50 km range on all electric power, Will it be enough?

After it was announced three years ago British car maker, Bentley has finally revealed a hybrid version of the Bentayga at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The prices of Bentayga Plug-in Hybrid has not been announced but it will be available in a second half 2018 in select markets. Followed by a more global outreach. The plug-in hybrid version of SUV comes with a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which is paired with an electric motor, however, the power output and fuel economy figures have not been disclosed. Bentley says the Bentayga motor works with an electric motor or as a generator and it will give more than 50 km of range on pure electric charging, however, the exact figure is yet to be quoted, according to European driving-cycles. Along with standard modes, the hybrid version will get three new modes- EV mode, Hybrid and Hold modes.

The hybrid version also gets updates in interior an improved infotainment system and instrument cluster with EV drive meter and battery charge meter. In addition, it also comes with a navigation system that will help in the usage of engine and battery. The hybrid version of Bentayga gets a smartphone app that helps you find charging stations en route, along with a remote heating and cooling. The electric version of Bentayga takes 7.5 hours of full charging on standard outlet while it takes 2.5 hours on a household fast charging socket.

For Bentayga hybrid version customers, Bentley has incorporated with designer Philippe Starck for wall mounted home charging stations. There is not much difference in hybrid version than the standard version of Bentayga, the electric version gets copper coloured hybrid badges on the tailgate and doors and copper badges on wheel caps. Bentley insists that the Bentayga is the first luxury SUV "Hybrid" launched in the world, which left a moment of awkward silence for the Range Rover PHEV.