Geneva: Ferrari 488 Pista unveiled: Ferrari’s track-focussed sportscar shedding 711 bhp

The all-new Ferrari 488 Pista has recently been revealed at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The supercar has been finding a place in the headlines nowadays due to multiple reasons. First and foremost, the new Ferrari 488 Pista has been equipped with the most powerful V8 engine that Ferrari has ever built for a production model. Being a special edition model, this new Ferrari will be produced in limited numbers. The term 'Pista' means track in Italian and this means that the new Ferrari 488 Pista intends towards an uncompromising performance on the racetracks. The supercar is essentially the retuned version of the Ferrari 488 and it weighs about 90 kg less than the 488 GTB model.

Speaking of powertrain, as already mentioned, the new Ferrari 488 Pista gets the most powerful V8 engine for any road legal Ferrari. The 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged engine is good for shedding out a maximum power output of 711 bhp along with a peak torque of 770 Nm. The supercar takes just 2.8 seconds in reaching from 0 to 100 kmph and it can hit a top speed of 340 kmph. The new Ferrari 488 Pista also comes assisted with lightweight alloy wheels that considerably help in improving performance. The car also gets a new carbon fiber intake along with a free flow exhaust.

Geneva 2018: Ferrari 488 Pista rear

It is not the speed but the more extensive use of aerodynamics that makes the new Ferrari Pista a delight on the racetracks. The front end of the supercar now receives a redesigned F-duct offering more front-end downforce. The large front bumper with bigger air scoops helps the front brakes in cooling down in a better way. In this regard, the rear end of the car is no different and it gets bigger air vents and a large diffuser for a more effective cooling of the exhaust and engine system. All these aerodynamic updates have resulted in a 20 percent more downforce. All said, the new Ferrari 488 Pista seems to perfectly justify its suffix.