Geneva 2018: All-new Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: All details on Toyota Fortuner rival

Hyundai has recently taken the wraps off the new generation 2019 Santa Fe at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show. The SUV now boasts of a bolder design language and gets significant updates inside out. Starting with the design, the new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe has been equipped with new LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The new Santa Fe is also bigger now as it overall body dimensions now stand at 4750mm x 1879mm (LxW). The wheelbase of the car has also increased to 2766mm. The new Santa Fe will come in two versions. While the standard edition will get two rows, five seats, the extended wheelbase model will get three rows and a seven-seater layout.

The cabin of the new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe now gets roomier and is more premium than its predecessor. The new touchscreen infotainment system of the car now supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In terms of safety, the new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe gets features like driver attention warning, lane keep assist, blind spot collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist and more.

The new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe will be offered with three engine options. The 2.4-litre GDI and 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines shed respective power outputs of 185 bhp and 232 bhp. On the other hand, the 2.2-litre CRDi diesel mill cranks out 200 horses. All three engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic torque converter. An all-wheel-drive system is also being offered as standard. The new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe will go on sale in the European markets towards the end of this year.

As far as India launch is concerned, the new Hyundai Santa Fe is unlikely to come here. The SUV had been discontinued from the Indian market a few months back. The prime reason for this was the poor sales that did not show much positive sign throughout the journey of the SUV in the country.