Fourth generation Honda City sales crosses 2.5 lakh



Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) today said the fourth generation City has crossed sales milestone of 2.5 lakh units in the country in just 42 months after the launch of the model.The fourth generation Honda City was introduced in

January 2014 and has achieved the distinction of being the best-selling City ever from Honda. "With its new-generation technologies, the 4th generation City meets our customers' aspirations for a premium product. It is also a testimony of our commitment to bring the best models and technologies for our customers in India," HCIL

President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said in a statement.The first generation of Honda City was launched in India

in January 1998.Till date, the company has sold more than 6.8 lakh units of the sedan in the Indian market, making it a segment leader.

India is the largest and the most important market for the Honda City and accounts for over 25 per cent of its

worldwide sales. Globally, Honda City has registered cumulative sales of over 3.5 million units in more than 60 countries. Of this, over one million units are of the fourth generation model.