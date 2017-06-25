Ford recalls Figo, Fiesta Classic and Ikon

Ford has announced a recall of its entry-level Figo hatchback, Fiesta Classic and Ikon sedan models over the fire-related issue in South Africa. These models were manufactured in India at the company’s plant in Chennai between August 2004 and March 2012. The company's Chennai plant manufactures vehicles for both domestic as well as export markets to around 30 countries including South Africa. A total of 39,315 units of Figo hatchback and Fiesta Classic are being recalled in India out of around 55,000 units. The cumulative 16,000 units of the Figo and Ikon are being recalled in South Africa only. The company stated that there is a possibility of a faulty power steering hose. The high-pressure power assisted steering system has potential to leak and can result in a fire in the engine compartment. The car manufacturer claims that it is likely that the fire or the fluid itself that might have come in contact with the exhaust system of the car.

The owners of the three models have been informed via e-mails from the car maker asking them to immediately contact a Ford dealership to replace their vehicle’s power-steering, high-pressure hose.

The letter said, "The hose may split‚ resulting in a power-steering fluid leak. A power-steering fluid leak could result in fumes being emitted from the engine compartment‚ and it may also be possible for power-steering fluid to come into contact with the vehicle’s exhaust system components‚ creating the potential for smoke and‚ in extreme cases‚ fire."

There were reports that around 16 units of the affected vehicles have caught fire. These affected vehicles include petrol models and diesel models are not affected by the recall. Ford also says there will be no charge for the replacement hose and labour costs‚ but the process should take less than a day‚ due to service scheduling requirements.