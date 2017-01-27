Ford Mustang gets a two-star rating in ANCAP, with crash pictures

Safety of the passenger is a major concern in present-age automobiles and faster the car, more the expectations of safety from consumers. However, what if we told you that the iconic and immensely popular Ford Mustang received just a two star rating recently on safety parameters?

According to recent tests by Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), the Ford Mustang GT V8 FASTBACK COUPE has received a two-star rating out of five. This is the lowest score received by any product manufactured by Ford in the ANCAP history. In the test, the Mustang received 32 per cent score for child occupant protection, 16 per cent for safety assist technologies, 72 percent for adult occupant protection and 64 percent for the pedestrian protection.

Ford Mustang side impact test at 50km/h

On Ford Mustang's safety results, ANCAP CEO James Goodwin said: "The safety of adult occupants, child occupants and the ability to avoid a crash all form the basis of our ratings and the Mustang falls short in each of these areas,"

He also added: "Of concern, the full-width frontal test showed a risk of serious head, chest and leg injury for the rear passenger. There was also insufficient inflation of both the driver and front passenger airbags in the frontal offset test which allowed the driver's head to contact the steering wheel and the passenger's head to contact the dashboard,"

Ford Mustang oblique side pole test

In test from ANCAP, the Ford Mustang also lacks Autonomous emergency braking (AEB), speed assistance systems, lane support systems, forward collision warning and rear seat belt reminders. In response to the poor rating of the Mustang, Ford has already stated it will equip all the driver safety features in the upcoming 2018 Mustang.

Ford Mustang frontal offset test at 64km/h

Ford launched the Mustang GT last year in India, powered by a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine which produces 395 hp of power and 515 Nm of torque. The iconic sports car is equipped with safety features such as cruise control, dual front airbags with additional curtain, side impact, and knee air bags other features. In India, the Mustang exceeds the safety norms laid down by the Government with its standard safety offering, however, India's safety norms are still a long way off the global markets.