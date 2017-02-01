Ford launches Endeavour with SYNC 3 infotainment system at Rs 27.93 lakh

Ford India with SYNC 3 infotainment system is priced at Rs 27.93 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi for the 2.2 litre Titanium 4X2 Automatic and Rs 30.89 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi for the 3.2 litre Titanium 4X4 Automatic variant

Ford India has launched the Endeavour with SYNC 3 infotainment system which is now available in top variants, namely; 2.2 litre Titanium 4X2 Automatic priced at Rs 27.93 lakh and 3.2 litre Titanium 4X4 Automatic with a price tag of Rs 30.89 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The in-car technology SYNC 3 infotainment system features an 8-inch touchscreen with graphics, conversational voice recognition, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The system also allows the users to receive and send messages, make calls and listen to music. It also offers Emergency Assistance such as automatically calling emergency services from a paired phone during an accident and when the airbags are deployed.

In-Car Technology SYNC 3 feature and a responsive touch screen that allows quick access to phone contacts.

The SYNC 3 is also equipped with new features such as AppLink integration (user can access smartphone apps via the touchscreen), Siri Eyes-Free capability for the Apple iPhone and software updates via Wi-Fi. Other highlights of the system include gestures like pinch-to-zoom and swipe and tiled interface with a quick access function tray.

The setting menu provides access to customise all features of the user experience.

Anurag Mehrotra, Executive Director of Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India said, “SYNC has always has been about providing a safer way for customers to stay connected, even on the move with their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. With SYNC® 3, we are keeping pace with the dynamic technology landscape – making it easier for customers to stay connected while driving, irrespective of their choice of smartphone, apps or services inside and outside their vehicle.”

Incoming phone calls import contact images saved on the phone.

Besides this, the company has not made any changes to the seven-seater SUV and it is powered by the same 2.2 litre and 3.2 litre Duratorq diesel engine that is paired to a six-speed automatic and manual transmissions. The SUV also features four-wheel drive system, an active transfer case with Torque on demand, Terrain Management System and has a water-wading capacity of 800 mm. For enhanced driving experience, the Endeavour also features four preset driving modes, namely; Normal, Snow/Mud/Grass, Sand and Rock.