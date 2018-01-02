Ford India records highest sales ever: Records 27% growth selling 29,795 units in December

Ford India today reported 27 percent jump in total sales at 29,795 units in December.The company had sold 23,470 units in the same month previous year, Ford India said in a statement.Domestic sales were down 8.6 percent at 5,087 units last month as against 5,566 units in December 2016, it added.Exports were at 24,708 units last month as against 17,904 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 38 percent.Ford India said its combined domestic wholesales and exports in 2017 grew 10.36 percent at 2,62,784 vehicles compared to 2,38,098 units in 2016, recording its highest production and wholesale volume ever.

Earlier in year Ford management had said the slump in sales for October was only on account of the upcoming EcoSport, and boy! were they right. “The ramp up for new model introduction has impacted our wholesale for October. We are excited to have the All-New Ford EcoSport be on the side of the Indian customers very soon,” said Anurag Mehrotra, President & Managing Director, Ford India. “Rightly celebrated as THE car which started the compact SUV segment, the All-New Ford EcoSport builds-on the dynamic appeal of its predecessor and is all set to win the customers with its style, technology and fun of driving.” Turns out the EcoSport did do wonders for Ford sales growing 10.36% percent YoY growth from 2016. This is the highest volumes that Ford has ever done.

Commenting on the performance, Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said, "2017 saw the Indian automotive industry overcome challenges precipitated by the implementation of GST, increased inflation, after-effects of demonetisation, rising crude prices and volatile regulatory environment to register growth."