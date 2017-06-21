Ford India discontinues two variants of Endeavour, new model expected in 2018

Ford India launched the Endeavour in January, 2016, with a 2.2 litre engine and 3.2 litre diesel engine and manual and automatic transmission with six variants. Last year, the company discontinued the base variant of Endeavour with a 2.2 litre diesel engine and 4x2 configuration. Now, the manufacturer has made more changes to the Endeavour line up and have discontinued two more variants, the 2.2 litre 4x4 Trend variant with manual transmission and 3.2 litre 4x4 Trend variant with automatic transmission. The company has now only three variants with automatic transmission, which includes 2.2 4x2 AT Trend, 2.2 4x2 AT Titanium and 3.2 4x4 AT Titanium.

The Endeavour is powered by two engines, a 3.2 litre and 2.2 litre diesel engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. The 2.2 litre churns out 158 hp of power and 385 Nm of torque, while the 3.2 litre produces 197 hp of power and 470 Nm of torque. At the front, the SUV features a trapezoidal grille, headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, all-new bumper and fog lamps. Inside the cabin, the Endeavour sports power adjustable driver seats, steering mounted controls, TFT touch screen with Ford SYNC and voice control. It also has a unique feature in the segment in the form of Active Noise Cancellation, which emits sound waves to cancel sound from outside and hence results in a quieter cabin.

Ford has also started testing the facelifted Everest/Endeavour in Australia, which is expected to launch by 2018. The facelifted version of Endeavour will get cosmetic updates inspired from the Ford F-150 truck, which includes new grille and LED DRL's. It is expected that the India bound 2018 Endeavour will carry the same powertrain as in the present model.Ford India recently posted 36 percent of the increase in its total sales in the month of May 2017. The manufacturer sold 23,503 units in domestic and international markets.