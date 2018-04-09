Ford Freestyle Review, E 63 AMG launch, World’s Costliest Car Number, Maruti Gypsy & India’s Cheapest Electric car: Today’s News Highlights!

The Ford Freestyle was all the buzz last week with first rounds of test Our editor, Arpit Mahendra is just back from the desert state of Rajasthan, where he was off testing the new Ford Freestyle Crossover Ute at the dusty lake bed of the Sambhar lake. The new Freestyle is far from a cosmetic job, it gets additional ground clearance and the motor from Ford’s Ecosport in a new state of tune and some impressive handling characteristics. Here’s what we think of the new Ford Ute!

Meanwhile the Gypsy is set to make a comeback using a new platform from the upcoming Jimny. Likely to share it's all-wheel drivetrain with the Baleno RS' 1.0 litre Turbocharged engine making over 100 hp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque, which is considerably higher than the current Jimny although a diesel engine is not likely in the new model. at this point, we are moderately certain that the Jimny will use Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel-drive system with a two-stage reducer. The SUV will continue to be a highly capable off-roader thanks to its short wheelbase and short overhangs.

Meanwhile, Ronak uncovers the world's most expensive number plate that will go on sale for 132 crores. What does it say? Well, this number plate from a Bugatti Veyron just has 2 characters on it. Cumulatively this exclusive number plate will be more expensive than any car it will be on. Considering that even the Bugatti Chiron costs about Rs 24 crore. At approx 65 crores for a character read about the world most expensive number plate and the crazy people that buy are likely to get it!

India's cheapest electric car is here, although the company that is retailing this unique EV insists that this is much less a car and more of a mobility solution. Their three-wheeled electric car will be available offered in three spec trims or more specifically in this case configurations R3 Pure, R3 Current and R3 Bolt. With two range options on offer between 80 km and 120 kms. The Strom R3 will be available from this year onwards at a price of around Rs 3 lakh.

Mercedes-AMG has announced their fastest AMG till date, in the form of the E 63 S 4Matic+ which is set to make about 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque from its 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8. What’s more is unlike the previous tyre eating AMGs this one is likely to be all about the grip sending power to all four wheels through a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic. Mercedes-AMG will launch this monstrous four-door sedan on the 4th of May 2018, Here's more:

An Indian-made Duke 250 Special edition has broken ground in Thailand, with sporty new decals that look almost like a factory made custom. In Thailand, the welterweight Duke has been priced at 179,900 Baht (around Rs 3.73 lakh). What’s so special about this Duke then? Well, the list is long but mostly concentrated on cosmetic updates. The prime of which is tastefully integrated vibrant new multi-coloured decal on the fuel tank and tail section panels. The orange alloys get new reflective stickers to match.

In other stories:

We compare the Activa 5G with the TVS Jupiter to see which of these once flagship scooters can compete for the Activa's crown:

Finally, we spot Mahindra's Genze Electric scooter on test in India,

