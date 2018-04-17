Ford Freestyle India launch on 26th April: More on the most capable subcompact crossover in the country

The new Ford Freestyle is all set to be launched in India on the coming 26th April. The bookings for the subcompact crossover have already begun at the company's dealerships across India. Recently, the company has also announced the online sale of the Ford Freestyle through Amazon India website but that will be limited to 100 units only. On the design front, the new Ford Freestyle gets some impressive changes. For instance, the headlamps are now blacked out along with a new bonnet, grille and skid plate. The new Ford Freestyle gets power from two engine options viz a 1.2-litre petrol engine along with a 1.5-litre diesel motor and the latter is shared with the Ford EcoSport. The petrol version gets a 42-litre fuel tank while the diesel mill has been assisted with a 40-litre one. The Ford Freestyle gets dual front airbags and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as standard.

Watch our new Ford Freestyle video review here:

The top end variants of the Freestyle have been bestowed with traction control system, six airbags and hill launch assist system. The new Ford Freestyle has been based on the Figo and it gets a more muscular stance when compared to the latter. The Freestyle gets 15mm more ground clearance than the Figo that offers it better off-road capabilities. Connectivity options inside the Ford Freestyle include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, USB and Bluetooth. There is a new 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is easily one of the new highlights of the cabin.

The new Ford Freestyle will be available for sale in six colour options that go by the names Oxford White, Absolute Black, Smoke Grey, Moondust Silver, White Gold and Canyon Ridge. The prices of the car are expected to start from close to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the new Ford Freestyle to be revealed on 26th April. Stay tuned with us on the same!