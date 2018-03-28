Ford Freestyle bookings open: Will Ford be successful in a segment where the competition struggled

Indian-arm of the American automaker, Ford India is all set to launch its latest urban crossover vehicle Freestyle in India soon and many dealers across the country have also unofficially started accepting the bookings of the new Ford Freestyle. The spy images of the car have also been shared recently by Automobile Enthusiast's. The global unveiling of the Freestyle crossover took place here in India earlier this year and with this new offering, Ford aims to attract the young first-time buyers. Ford Freestyle India launch is scheduled in April 2018 and prices will be revealed then.

Ford Freestyle is based on the Ford Figo hatchback and will take on the likes of Hyundai i20 Active, Fiat Urban Cross, and Toyota Etios Cross. Ford India is yet to officially commence the bookings of this new vehicle. It was recently spotted in what is being reported as Ford's dealership yard with TN numberplate.

Interestingly, Ford Freestyle will be built at the company's plant in Sanand, Gujarat and not its Chennai plant. Ford's Gujarat plant is also where Ford Figo hatch and Ford Figo Aspire is manufactured. The top-variant, Ford Freestyle Titanium variant was spotted and hosts LED headlamps with DRLs, taillamps, fog lamps. It also features all-black ORVMs with integrated signal lights, roof rails, rear spoiler with stop lights and also rear windshield wiper.

New Ford Freestyle is powered by a 3-cylinder 1.2L Ti-VCT petrol engine that is small and light. The naturally aspirated engine generates 94 hp of power and 120 Nm of torque. Ford will also introduce Active Rollover Prevention (ARP) for enhanced stability and reduce body roll on the car. The diesel engine on the Ford Freestyle is also the tried and tested 1.5L three-cylinder engine making 99 hp mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Details on automatic transmission on Ford Freestyle will be revealed at the launch.

Interiors of the Ford Freestyle is finished in black and grey. It also gets Ford's new pop-out style infotainment system that has been seen on the Ford Ecosport. It supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Most of the manufacturers have already launched a car in this segments and while many have been decently successful, the said segment did not really take-off as one would have expected. In fact, Volkswagen India decided to discontinue its Polo Cross despite being a fun car to drive.