Ford Freestyle bookings open on 7th April: Here’s a look at variants, colours and features and engine specs on Ford’s new crossover!

Ford is on the offensive, spurred on by the success of the Aspire Compact Sedan, the Figo hatch, they will be adding a third sibling to this family in the form of a crossover hatch called the Figo Freestyle. Now we will be driving the Freestyle later today so expect a review on this page shortly. But until then, news of bookings and details are all we have. For one Ford has announced that bookings for the Freestyle will start on 7th April 2018. Although, the car is available at select showrooms for folks to go and check out. The Freestyle sticks to the playbook as far as crossover hatches are concerned stand-out design elements include g a new bonnet, grille, skid plate, alloys and blacked-out headlamps. Other exterior changes from the Figo is the addition of metallic roof rails, extra body cladding and it also rides on bigger, wider 185/60 R15 wheels.

The Ford Freestyle will be sold in six colours, missing the ultra chic dual-tone paint schemes. Colours on offer is ), Smoke Grey, Moondust Silver, White Gold, Oxford White and Absolute Black. A roof wrap and body strip are also on offer, as accessories.



The Freestyle also gets an additional 15 mm of ground clearance, also sports a different steering and suspension set-up, when compared to the Figo hatchback. The steering is now lighter to aid low-speed driving, while the suspension has been tuned for a more comfortable ride.

The Freestyle’s party piece is it's brand new motor, Ford’s new three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated Dragon series of petrol engines that made its debut on the new EcoSport last year. The compact SUV is powered by a 123hp, 1.5-litre version, while the new Freestyle will have a smaller 1.2-litre petrol motor. The new motor makes 96hp at 6,500rpm and 120Nm at 4,250rpm and has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19kpl. A five-speed manual is standard on both motors, though the petrol will get an automatic option in the months to come. The petrol Freestyle l comes with a 42-litre fuel tank while the diesel Freestyle has a 40-litre one.

In terms of trim, Ford will be offering the Freestyle in four variants on each engine option Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium+. What is important is how much the Freestyle gets as standard, even the base variant gets a safety kit like ABS with EBD, dual-front airbags, three-point rear seat belts, reverse parking sensors and rear fog lamps.Moving upward through the Trims, the Trend adds a rear-view camera, and front and rear fog lamps, while the range-topping Titanium adds further on the list with Hill-start Assist, ESP and traction control (Which put together acts as an Active Rollover Prevention). Meanwhile, the top-spec trim also gets four more airbags and an emergency assist system.’



More features included as standard on the base Ambiente variants include folding rear seats, power windows in the front (with a driver’s side auto-down function), a 12V socket, keyless entry, a day/night rear-view mirror and adjustable front seat headrests. The Trend gets all four power windows, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and steering-mounted audio controls and a tachometer with a gear shift indicator and a boot light.



However, with the Titanium and Titanium+ trim Ford has given the Freestyle quite the aggressive feature list that includes all of the above as well as follow-me-home headlamps, rear washer and wiper, automatic climate control, auto up and down functions for the driver’s side power windows, a height adjustable driver’s seat and front seat belts, push-start button and electrically adjustable and folding outside rearview mirrors.

Although prices are yet to be revealed, we expect Ford to price the Freestyle between Rs 6-8 Lakh once launched later this month.