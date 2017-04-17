Ford Figo S vs Volkswagen Polo vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Hyundai i20: engine, features, price

Ford has launched the sport version of their long trusted model, Figo. The Figo S has a sharper design and features sports set up suspension and wider tyres. The car has been given list of new features inside and out. Launched at prices starting Rs 631,900 (1.2L Petrol Titanium), the Figo S competes with other hatchbacks in the segment on sale in India. Following is a comparison of Ford's latest offering with Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Power

Figo S

Ford Figo S is available with a choice of two powertrains - 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine, generating a peak power of 86.7 hp and claimed fuel efficiency of 18.12 kmpl and 1.5L TDCi diesel engine that generates power of 98.6 hp and claimed fuel efficiency of 24.29 kmpl. The engines are paired to five-speed manual transmission.

Polo

The Polo comes with two engine options - a three cylinder 1.2L MPI engine that produces 73.9 hp at 5400 rpm and 110 Nm at 3750 rpm and a four-cylinder 1.5L TDI engine that makes 88.8 hp at 4200 rpm and 230 Nm of torque at 2500 rpm. Both engines are paired to a five-speed manual.

Baleno

The Baleno is powered by a 1248cc diesel engine that makes 190 Nm of torque and 74 hp, and a p1197cc petrol engine that makes 83 hp and 115 Nm of torque. The petrol engine is paired to a five-speed manual or a CVT.

i20

The Elite i20 has three engines on offer - a 1.4L CRDi diesel engine that produces 88.7 hp and 220 Nm of torque, a 1.4L MPi engine that makes increased power of 98.6 hp and 132.3 Nm of torque and a 1.2L MPi engine that makes 81.8 hp and 114.7 Nm of torque. The diesel engine is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol engines come with five-speed manual transmission.

Features

Figo

The Figo S comes with dual tone exteriors – roof & ORVMs, sporty grille, black inset on headlamp bezel and dynamic graphics on the sides and rear. On the inside, it gets sports themed all-black interiors with stitched seats.

The sports edition also features MyFord Dock - a first-in-class feature, that offers a solution for storing, mounting and charging mobile phones, MP3 player, and satellite navigation systems, and for integrating these devices into the car’s entertainment system. When not in use, the dock can be closed out of sight.

In terms of safety, Figo S has been given front dual airbags along with ABS, EBD and EPAS as standard. It will be available in five different colours.

Polo

The Polo gets a dual-tone interior theme and dimming ambient lighting. The top trim of the Polo comes with automatic air conditioner, automatic rain sensing wipers, rear parking sensors, touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control.

In terms of safety, the Polo has dual front airbags, ABS and rear fog lamps as standard.

Baleno

The infotainment system on a Baleno supports Apple CarPlay, and the steering wheel has mounted controls for audio, phone and navigation. The car also features voice command. Dual front airbags, seat belt pre-tensioners and ABS are standard across all variants.

i20

In terms of safety, the car features ABS, auto headlight control (turns on headlamps at night and turns them off when there is ample light) and smart pedal (during simultaneous operation of the brakes & acceleration pedal, the smart pedal overrides the accelerator pedal & applies brake only). Along with this, there are six airbags and rear defogger.

The i20 comes with a cooled glove box, a large touch responsive infotainment system, automatic air conditioning and the steering wheel is adjustable. It has steering amounted audio and phone controls, parking sensors and a rear AC vent.

Price

The Figo S has been priced at Rs 6.32 lakh for the 1.2L petrol Titanium and Rs 7.22 lakh for the 1.5L diesel Titanium variant. Prices for the Baleno ranges from Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.69 lakh. The Polo is priced at Rs 5.46 lakh for the base model and Rs 9.21 lakh for the top trim. The base variant of the i20 is priced at Rs 5.35 lakh, while the top model sells at Rs 9.07 lakh. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.)