Ford Figo Freestyle, effects of BS6 fuel in BS4 car, Apache vs Thunderbird vs Duke 390, Jaguar F-Pace SVR and more: Today’s News Highlights

Ford Figo Freestyle

Ford’s revitalized India strategy, and aggressive expansion led to the Ford Figo and the Aspire. Vehicles that transformed Ford’s fortunes in India. The most recently unveiled machine of this is the new Figo Freestyle. Aimed at India’s exponentially growing crossover industry.The Figo Freestyle is set to launch at the end of next month, and the latest news from Ford showrooms across the country is that show vehicles have started arriving and that Ford has already started taking bookings.

BS6 vs BS4 Fuels

The next news comes from the Petroleum Industry that has announced that the Delhi NCR will start selling only Bharat Stage 6 Fuel from April 1st 2018. The problem is that most cars are rated for BS4 Fuel, and that presents a problem. Ronak gets into the details of what exactly might change with the new fuel source and what could possibly go wrong with your car when your using this new fuel. Read the story below for all the new:

http://www.financialexpress.com/auto/car-news/what-if-you-put-bs6-fuel-in-your-bs4-car-heres-what-could-be-good-or-bad-for-your-engine-and-emissions/1113855/

500X Vs Apache Vs KTM 390 Duke

The Indian motorcycle industry is burgeoning, and that means today for the same price you could have three very varied motorcycles. Pradeep looks at the pros and the cons of choosing between the Royal Enfield Himalayan (a cruiser), the Apache 310 RR (track prepped) and the KTM Duke 390 ( a street naked). Each of them have their own unique selling points and make strong cases for themselves in various environs. We compare them on specs and various parameters to see which one is actually the best.

http://www.financialexpress.com/auto/bike-news/royal-enfield-thunderbird-500x-vs-tvs-apache-rr-310-vs-ktm-390-duke-a-cruiser-full-faired-or-naked-which-one-to-buy-and-why/1113323/

Jaguar F-Pace SVR

Two years after since the last Track-focused F-Type from Jaguar’s SVR division. The SUV gets 542 hp of Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations horses.Thanks to a huge increase in power over the 375bhp, V6-powered S model, this particular F-Pace will do 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds, and top out at 283 kmph. And is likely to take on the likes of the CLA45 AMG once launched

http://www.financialexpress.com/auto/car-news/2018-jaguar-f-pace-svr-revealed-542-hp-v8-crossover-to-take-on-the-mercedes-amg-gla45/1113360/

Most expensive SUVs

We take a closer look at the Karlmann King, 6.8-litre V10 that makes 395 hp, which isn't exactly a monstrous power figure and on top of that, it has to pull a 4.5-tonne truck (six tonnes with bulletproofing). So, do not be expecting much on the performance front. The top speed apparently is 139 km/h

http://www.financialexpress.com/auto/gallery/worlds-most-expensive-suv-that-makes-bentley-lamborghini-and-rolls-royce-seem-cheap-seriously/photos/1112245/

Tyre Killing Speed Breakers

Last but possibly the most interesting news from India, is the installation of new speed breakers that are designed to shred the tryres of anyone who dare ride down the wrong side of the road These tyre killers will be something like a speed-breaker but it'll have metal spikes on one side. So, if you're driving or riding in the right direction (that is on the left side of the road), you'll only be slowed down. However, you try to avoid taking a U-turn and think you'll only go a few metres down the wrong side, you've had it. The metal spikes will rip through the tyres

http://www.financialexpress.com/auto/car-news/beware-of-tyre-killers-fools-driving-on-the-wrong-side-in-india-will-now-suffer-with-tyres-torn-apart/1113977/