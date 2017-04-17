Ford Figo and Aspire Sports Edition launched, price starts at Rs 6.31 lakh

Ford India, today launched the Sports Edition of hatchback Figo and compact sedan Aspire. The sports edition, in line with its name, gets cosmetic and mechanical updates. Both the cars get a tuned suspension for better handling, larger 15 inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler to improve aerodynamics, new black honey comb grille, dual-tone exterior with a black painted roof, black inset in headlamp bezel and new graphics on side and at the rear.

Inside the cabin, the Sports edition gets major updates such as all-black interiors, red stitching on the seat upholstery on the hatchback, while Aspire Sports Edition gets fog grey stitching on seats. In addition, it gets, MyFord Dock, which is compatible with USB and navigation's system. In terms of safety, the Sports edition is available with ABS with EBD and dual airbags as standard.

Ford's Sports Edition cars are powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine and 1.5 litre diesel, engine mated to 5-speed manual transmission. The petrol engine produces 88 hp of power and 113 Nm of torque, while 1.5 litre diesel engine generates 99 hp of power and 215 Nm of torque. This puts the diesel car in competition with the Volkswagen Polo GT diesel, while the lesser powerful petrol car will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

The Figo and Aspire Sports editions are available in seven colours Ruby Red, Sparkling Gold, Oxford White Tuxedo Black, Deep Impact Blue, Ingot Silver, and Smoke Grey. The Figo and Aspire Sports Edition is built in Sanand, Gujarat.

Prices of the Figo and Aspire Sports edition are as follows, ex-showroom, Delhi

Ford Figo- Petrol (1.2 Titanium) Diesel (1.5 Titanium)

Rs 6.31 lakh Rs 7.21 lakh

Ford Aspire- Petrol (1.2 Titanium) Diesel (1.5 Titanium)

Rs 6.50 lakh Rs 7.60 lakh