Ford EcoSport Platinum Edition Launched in India from Rs 10.39 lakh

In a bid to keep a fresh design, Ford India has introduced the EcoSport 'Platinum Edition' priced at Rs 10.39 lakh for the petrol engine and Rs 10.69 lakh for the diesel engine, both prices, ex-showroom Delhi.The EcoSport 'Platinum Edition' is offered only on the top-end EcoBoost and diesel variants. There are no mechanical changes, however, this edition features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone exterior colour, 17-inch alloy wheels with wider 205/50 section tyres as well as front and rear bumper appliques. The main attraction in the new version of the compact SUV is the touchscreen infotainment unit that has satellite navigation as well as the rear view camera. Unlike some of the other infotainment systems available in the EcoSport's competitors, this unit does not support Apple CarPlay.

The EcoSport 'Platinum Edition' versions are powered by the 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol engine and the 1.5 litre TDCi diesel engine. The EcoBoost motor, which is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, generates 123 hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque from 1,400 rpm to 4,500 rpm. The diesel engine, which is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission, produces 99 hp of power at 3,750 rpm and 205 Nm of torque from 1,750 rpm and 3,250 rpm. The claimed fuel efficiency of the petrol variant is 18.88 kmpl and the diesel variant returns 22.27 kmpl.

At the launch of the new editions, Anurag Mehrotra, Executive Director Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India said, “We are ushering in the New Year with a great product to delight all compact SUV lovers. The Platinum Edition is in keeping with our commitment to introduce products that Indian customers want and value. It introduces several upgrades that accentuate EcoSport’s bold design, enhances customer convenience and improves the driving dynamics of our compact SUV.”

Since its launch in India in 2012, Ford has launched various iterations of the EcoSport. However, with new introductions from other manufacturers, the competition for the compact SUV has been stiff (1,591 units were sold in December 2016). The addition of a touchscreen infotainment system, in particular, may attract some potential customers, however, the company is planning to introduce the new EcoSport this year itself which is expected to improve its sales.