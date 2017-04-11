2017 Ford Aspire Sport variant spied, launch soon

As reported earlier, Ford will introduce a new Sport variant for Figo which is expected to get few cosmetic tweaks. Based on the hatchback, the American carmaker will also introduce a 'Sport' variant of the Aspire which has been spied at a dealership stockyard. It is expected that the company might launch Figo and Aspire Sport this year itself, however, the exact launch details are currently scarce. According to the spied images, the Aspire Sport variant gets the regular grille design but with and all-black treatment and S badging on the side body cladding. The car rides on 15 inch alloy wheels unlike the current set of variants which are sold with 14 inch alloy wheels on the higher versions.

Like the Ford Figo, it is expected that the Ford Aspire Sport will be powered by the same engine options, a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre, petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The 1.5 litre petrol engine generates 110 hp of power and 136 Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre unit produces 88 hp of power and 112 Nm of torque. The 1.5 litre diesel engine churns out 99 hp of power and 215 Nm of torque. While the 1.2 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engines are offered only with a 5-speed manual transmission, the 1.5 litre petrol unit comes with a 6-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox..

The 2017 Aspire Sport is also expected to get dual tone interiors, leather wrapped steering wheel, leather seat upholstery and an infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of safety, the new Aspire Sport variant may get ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and dual front airbags as a standard fitment. The Ford Aspire Sport variants are expected to command a slight premium over the standard Aspire models which start from Rs 5.45 lakh for the petrol variants and Rs 6.55 lakh for the diesel versions, ex-showroom, Delhi.