First five upcoming car launches in India in 2017

With 2016 coming to an end and becoming a distant view in the rear view mirror, car buyers are looking forward to the new launches scheduled for 2017. Many buyers hold on to their car-buying decisions during the end of a year in order to get a new Model Year car and to explore new products. Keeping this in mind, we've rounded up five cars, which are scheduled to be launched in the first two months of 2017. Along with the list, we've tried to give you an overview of the key things to watch out for in these models and their launch timeline.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is expected to price it between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh, ex-showroom

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis was first showcased at the Auto Expo in February, 2016 and since then it has garnered a lot of interest among the buyers. A key reason for its popularity has been it's quirky and funky styling, which makes it stand out from other vehicles in its price-segment. Maruti Suzuki has already unveiled the Ignis at a media event held recently in New Delhi and stated that the vehicle will be launched on 13th January, 2017.

The Ignis will be powered by two engine options, a 1.2 litre K-Series petrol and a 1.3 litre DDiS diesel unit, the same units that power most of the company's present model lineup. The transmission duties are performed by an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) on the higher versions and a 5-speed manual unit. In the cabin, the Ignis offers good space and carries forward the funky theme, which is highlighted by the cockpit-styled centre console.

The company will offer the upcoming Ignis with standard safety features such as ISOFIX child restraint, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and front dual airbags. The car will also get a host of customisation option, both at the exterior and interior as it is being targeted at a young audience. Maruti Suzuki will retail the Ignis through its Nexa dealerships in the country and is expected to price it between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Tata Hexa

Tata to launch Hexa on 18th January, 2017

The Tata Hexa will replace the ageing Aria crossover and will be launched on 18th January, 2017. The Tata Hexa will be powered by a 2.2 litre VARICOR400 with 154 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque, while the VARICOR320 diesel engine will produce 148 hp and 320 Nm of torque. The VARICOR400 will get a 6-speed automatic and manual transmission, while the VARICOR320 will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission only. The Tata Hexa will also be offered with different driving modes and with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system that has been supplied by BorgWarner for the manual versions.

Talking about the exterior and design, the Hexa has been designed by Tata's three design studios in India, Italy and the UK, and also borrows some of the design cues from Land Rover. Based on a redesigned platform of the Aria, the crossover is lighter and more fuel efficient than the Aria. The Hexa will also get new technologies and features such as a 5-inch colour display with 10-speaker from Harman and will also get iPod, USB, AUX-in and Bluetooth connectivity. The upholstery of the Hexa has been designed by Benecke-Kaliko and features all-black theme.

The safety equipment will include standard ABS and airbags, while the higher versions will get Hill-Hold & Hill descent control, cruise control, traction control and ESP with Roll-Over Mitigation. The company has also equipped the Hexa with a torque-on-demand feature that works with hill descent, hill hold, traction control and the locking differentials upfront and rear that sends maximum power to the wheels with most traction.

Expected to be priced between Rs 12 and 18 lakh, ex-showroom, the Hexa will compete with the Mahindra XUV500 and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Toyota Prius

The fourth generation Toyota Prius will have a combined power output of 121 hp

Ahead of its launch by the end of January, 2017, the company revealed the fourth-generation Toyota Prius. Expected to be priced around 40 lakh, ex-showroom, the Prius will get a 1.8-litre Atkinson Cycle four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 95 hp and 142 Nm. The engine is combined with a permanent magnet AC Synchronous electric motor that produces 71 hp and 121 Nm. The petrol unit along with an electric motor is paired to an e-CVT (Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission) unit and has improved fuel efficiency by up to 10 percent over the previous generation. The electric motor is backed by a NiMH (Nickel-Metal Hydride) unit.

Based on Toyota's new TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture), the chassis of the Prius is claimed to be stiffer by 60 percent for a better driving experience. The Toyota Prius will get features like a 4.2-inch instrument cluster display, centrally mounted touchscreen, automatic climate control and a coloured heads-up display (HUD) unit. The car will be larger than the previous model and will measure 4,540mm in length, 1,760mm in width and1,470mm in height, while the wheelbase will remain unchanged at 2,700 mm.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS will feature the company's BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS will be the second model from Maruti Suzuki that is likely to be launched in February, 2017. The Baleno RS is a performance oriented version of the standard Baleno that will rival against the likes of the Volkswagen Polo GT and Fiat Punto Abarth. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS will be offered with a new BoosterJet 1.0 litre turbocharged engine that will produce around 111 hp of power and will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

It is expected that the car manufacturer will offer the Baleno RS only in Alpha trim and will feature dual front airbags and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) as standard. Besides this, the car will also feature rain sensing wipers, automatic climate control, reverse parking sensors with camera, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors) and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Since most components of the Baleno except the BoosterJet engine have already been localised, we expect the Baleno RS to be priced competitively at just under Rs 8 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 facelift

Hyundai Grand i10 facelift (image source: Carwale)

Hyundai will launch the updated Hyundai Grand i10 in January, 2017, and the car has already been spied several times on Indian roads. The Hyundai Grand i10 facelift will be powered by the same 1.2 litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.1 litre three-cylinder, diesel unit, paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The major changes that will be seen on the facelift hatchback will be an updated front fascia that gets signature hexagonal honeycomb mesh grille, new headlamps and fog lamps with LED daytime running lamps. The rear will get minor updates and the car might get new alloy wheels too. Dimensionally too, the Grand i10 is expected to remain largely unchanged.

Inside the cabin, expected changes include a new seat upholstery, new instrument cluster, automatic control and updated touchscreen infotainment system. We expect the facelift Grand i10 to be launched at a starting price of around Rs 5 lakh.