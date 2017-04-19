Fiat launches Punto EVO Pure at a price of Rs 4.92 lakh

Fiat India today launched the Punto EVO Pure at a price of Rs. 4.92 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The Punto Evo Pure car will replace the Punto Pure and will be the base variant in the model's line up. The Punto EVO Pure is powered by a 1.2 litre FIRE petrol engine that produces 68 hp of power and 96 Nm of torque mated to 5-speed manual transmission. On the exterior, the EVO Pure gets Fiat’s signature ‘Reindeer’ headlamps and body coloured bumpers.

Inside the cabin, it gets dual tone dashboard, power windows and manual air-condition. The instrument console shows digital clock, digital odometer, digital trip meter, distance to empty indicator and seat belt warning light. The suspension includes an independent wheel suspension with McPherson strut at the front and a torsion beam at rear.

Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “With the Punto EVO Pure, our entry-level offering in the Fiat portfolio becomes stronger. Customers have always appreciated Fiat’s design, styling and on-road dynamics and now with the Punto EVO Pure they can own a great looking hatchback at an exceptional value.”

In terms of safety, the Punto EVO Pure gets central door locking, Fire Prevention System (FPS), Rear Fog Lamps and Immobilizer With Rolling Code (FCS). Fiat Punto EVO Pure is available in six colours- Exotica Red, Bossonova White, Hip Hop Black, Minimal Grey, Bronzo Tan and Magnesio Grey. With this car, the company is giving a 3 year warranty with service intervals of 15,000 km.