Fiat India reduces prices of the Linea and Punto EVO

Every year, automobile manufacturers have to increase their vehicle prices owing to inflation and rising cost of raw materials as well as a few other factors. A part of whole of this cost is incurred by the customer. While most carmakers have had to increase their car prices, FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) India have reduced their product prices by up to 7.3 percent, particularly on the Linea and Punto EVO models.

The base version of the Linea will now cost Rs 7.25 lakh instead of Rs 7.82 lakh and the range-topping Linea TJet is now available at a price tag of Rs 9.90 lakh rather than Rs 10.46 lakh. All models of the executive sedan are now priced under Rs 10 lakh.All models of the Punto EVO are now cheaper by at least Rs 37,000. The base version Punto EVO costs Rs 5.45 lakh which was Rs 5.86 lakh and the top end Punto EVO Emotion powered by a diesel engine is now available at Rs 7.55 lakh instead of Rs 7.92 lakh, all prices aforementioned are ex-showroom Delhi. While the Punto EVO and Linea have witnessed a price cut, the Avventura's prices were reduced at the launch of the Fiat Urban Cross in September 2016.

Currently, FCA India has a total of one percent market share and this move has been done to increase its footprint in the country. At the announcement of the price reduction Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “2017 is a significant year for FCA as we enter a new phase of growth with both our brands - Fiat and Jeep. We want to make this the year of our transformation in our approach towards engaging with existing customers and winning new ones. This thought led us to start the new year by enhancing the value proposition on our feature-rich Linea and Punto EVO, as the first step. This year, we will move the needle on our sales and service network for which we have started implementing significant changes.” The company is now focussed on more localisation with the Jeep brand as well and the upcoming Compass SUV will be locally assembled and sold in India as well as exported to other countries.

The growth of a company, in general, is pivotal not just because of a good product, but also a low cost of ownership and a good aftersales experience. According to Flynn, the company's focus will now turn towards the same. “FCA is fully committed to India with both Fiat and Jeep brands. We will have a concentrated focus on customer centricity by ensuring a more modern sales and service network, better spare parts availability, a more delightful brand experience in our showrooms, lower cost of ownership without compromising on quality and interface with our professional and cheerful personnel at our sales and service outlets,” he added.

The company's aggressive strategy for a healthy growth chart in India is a clear marker that FCA intends to enhance a better customer experience as well as increase their portfolio in the country under the Fiat and Jeep brands. The Jeep Renegade will also be introduced in India soon which would compete in the compact SUV space.