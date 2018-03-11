Ferrari 812 Superfast: The most powerful Ferrari ever launched in India at Rs 5.2 crore

Ferrari 812 Superfast has been launched in India at Rs 5.2 crore. The brand new V12 GT replaces the F12 Berlinetta and is the most powerful Ferrari ever to have been built. The Ferrari 812 Superfast comes with a 6.5-litre, V12 engine that churns out a maximum power output of 789 bhp. Speaking of torque, the engine is good for an impressive 718 Nm. It is capable of a 0-100 km/h sprint in blistering 2.9 seconds, accelerates to 200 km/h in 7.9 seconds and does a top speed of 340 km/h.

The new Ferrari 812 Superfast gets the company's traditional design philosophy and it receives wide grille up front along with smooth and slim headlamps. The new Ferrari 812 Superfast comes fitted with gills over the headlamp that help in the better cooling and air flow. The rear end of the Ferrari 812 Superfast gets four rounded tail lamps. These are well complemented by quad exhaust pipes along with a large diffuser in between.

Ferrari 812 Superfast is very different from the F12 Berlinetta and it features new electronic driving aids like 'Side Slip Control' that helps the driver control sideways manoeuvres. The 812 Superfast features rear wheel steering.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast takes on other two-seater GT cars in India like the Aston Martin DB11 along with conventional 2+2 GTs like the Bentley Continental GT.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast will be available in various colour options of course including a range of reds and others like blue and silver. But whatever the options, the Rosso Corsa will perhaps be the most popular.