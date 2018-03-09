Ferrari 812 Superfast India launch date announced: Most powerful production Ferrari to challenge Lamborghini Avendator S

Ferrari is set to launch the 812 Superfast model in India on March 10. The new model will replace the existing F12 Berlinetta and it essentially can be seen as an upgraded version of the same. The new Ferrari 812 Superfast gets the company's traditional design philosophy and it receives wide grille up front along with smooth and slim headlamps. The new Ferrari 812 Superfast comes fitted with gills over the headlamp that help in the better cooling and air flow. The rear end of the Ferrari 812 Superfast gets four rounded tail lamps. These are well complemented by quad exhaust pipes along with a large diffuser in between. The new Ferrari 812 Superfast is the most powerful Ferrari in production at present. The car sources its power from a 6.5-litre, V12 engine that churns out a maximum power output of 789 bhp. Speaking of torque, the engine is good for an impressive 718 Nm.

All this power gets transferred to the wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. The 812 Superfast gets a top speed of 340 kmph. The new Ferrari gets a rear wheel drive system along with a front mounted engine. The car can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds while acceleration from 0 to 200 kmph takes 7.9 seconds.

The new Ferrari 812 Superfast also gets a traction control system that comes linked to the company's 'Side Slip Control' that enables the driver to slide the car on corners. The overall dimensions of the new Ferrari 812 Superfast stand at 4657mm x 1971mm x 1276mm (LxWxH). The car has a wheelbase of 2720mm and it has been fitted with a 92-litre fuel tank. The new Ferrari 812 Superfast will likely be one of the last V12 supercars on the earth. The car is expected to be priced at close to Rs 5 crore. The Ferrari 812 Superfast will take on the likes of Aston Martin DB11 and the Lamborghini Avendator S.