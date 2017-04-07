Fastest production car around the Nurburgring, Lamborghini Huracan Performante launched in India at Rs 3.97 crore

Lamborghini has launched the refreshed Huracan in India at Rs 3.97 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Huracan Performante was first unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, and is the first fastest in the Huracan line up. It even went on to set a record of being the fastest road legal car to lap the Nurburgring in 6 minutes 52.1 seconds. This crown formerly rested with the Porsche 918 Spyder, which has now been proven five seconds slower than the Lamborghini. The massive speed comes partially from the engine and partially from the fact that the car has been made to shed some weight, and active aero systems.

The Huracan Performante is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10, that gives the driver 631 hp at his disposal. It makes 600 Nm of torque, and hence the car propels to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and does a top speed of 325 kmph.

The engineers at Lamborghini incorporated carbon fibre and aluminium in the new Huracan's construction, and hence it is now lighter by 40 kg. Its active aero systems, named ‘Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva’ include a forged carbon front spoiler with active flaps on the top surface, while two ducts on the rear engine cover connected to the inner channels of the rear wing.

When these flaps are closed, the rear wing is a traditional spoiler providing vertical downforce, but with them open, the air is channelled through ridges underneath the wing to reduce drag and maximise acceleration. The flaps can operate independently, providing better control on corners.