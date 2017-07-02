2018 Maserati Gran Turismo revealed, India launch by next year

Maserati has revealed the 2018 Grand Turismo in New York and the car will go on sale later this year in the US. The 2018 Gran Turismo has received updates inside as well as outside. Up front, the Grand Turismo has received a redesigned grille inspired from the 2014 Alfieri Concept car, new air ducts which enable in reducing aerodynamic drag and tweaked rear bumper. The facelifted version is offered in two variants, Sport, Maserati Corse and both the trims are powered by a 4.7-litre V8 engine co-developed with Ferrari. The unit produces 460 hp of power and 520 Nm of torque which is mated to a 6-speed ZF automatic transmission sending power only to the rear wheels. The Sport variant can accelerate zero to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 299 km/h, while the MC trim has a top speed of 300 km/h and is lighter. The zero to 100 kmph figure of the Maserati Corse or MC trim comes up in 4.7 seconds, 0.1 second faster than the Sport version.

The 2018 Grand Turismo gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto which is supplied by Harman Kardon and Poltrona Frau leather seat upholstery. In addition, the car gets rotary dial controller and a mode selector on the lower center console.

Currently, Maserati sells its four models in India, Ghibli, Quattroporte, Gran Turismo and GranCabrio, which are available from Rs 1.07 crore to Rs 2 crore, ex-showroom, Delhi. The Italian carmaker is also planning to introduce its SUV, Maserati Levante, later this year while the 2018 Gran Turismo is expected to be introduced next year.