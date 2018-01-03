F1 legend Michael Schumacher turns 49: Throwback to his glorious career

Considered as one of the greatest driver and seven-times Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher turns 49 today. Former F1 driver continues to be bed-ridden after a terrible skiing accident in French Alps in 2014 and ever since this, his medical condition has been kept as a secret for some reason. Schumacher was in a coma for a year and was discharged from hospital after battling out for six months.

Born on 3rd January 1969, Michael Schumacher made his Formula 1 debut with the Jordan-Ford team in 1991. But the highlight of his career has been the time he has spent with the Italian racing team – Ferrari. While one might argue his winnings to being in the right car at the right time but his spectacular driving, presence of mind on the track and ever smiling face has helped F1 to gain a lot of popularity.

Schumacher has had an active career in motorsports from 1991-2006 and he also made a comeback to Formula 1 in 2010. Here's a recap of at his career in motorsports:

Michael Schumacher's first win with Ferrari - 1996

Schumacher left team Benetton and joined Ferrari in 1996. Back then Ferrari cars were not considered to be the best and inferior to the likes of Williams but the champs driving especially in wet conditions at the Spanish Grand Prix saw him winning the race with a 45 seconds lead. Ferrari and Schumacher did not win a championship in 1996 but an incredible display of racing skills is still widely remembered today.

1997 Belgian Grand Prix - SPA

SPA has been Schumacher's favourite race track and he has mentioned this on many occasions. Michael once again in wet conditions in 1997 Belgian GP showcased some amazing driving as he took over many cars in front of him a downpour and went on to get a lead of 40 seconds in less than five laps.

2002 French GP: 5 times world champion:

Both Ferrari & Schumacher were at its winning streak in 2002. The ace German driver went on to win his fifth championship title in just 11 races in the 2002 season. With about 6 more races to go in the season, Schumacher raced to victory in France sealing his fifth championship.

The last one with Ferrari - 2006

Announced to be his final race of his career, Michael Schumacher had a shot to win his eighth F1 championship but lost out to the Spanish driver Fernando Alonso as he suffered an engine failure in 2006 Japanese GP that ended Schumacher's dream of a championship. In his final race with Ferrari, Schumacher cut down a tire early in the race seeing an early pit stop. He raced back strongly to finish at 4th place 24 seconds behind the race winner Fernando Alonso.

Michael Schumacher continues to hold the record of most number of championship ever won by an F1 driver. He also holds most Grand Prix' wins record in his career by finishing first 91 times. Schumacher has appeared on podium 155 times and has raced of over 24,144 km in Formula 1 scoring 1,566 points throughout his racing career. As we pray and hope for his recovery, Michael Schumacher has been an aspirational role model for many around the world and any news on him is still written with passion.

Keep Fighting Michael and Get Well Soon

#keepFightingMichael