Exports help Volkswagen India to achieve record production; Volkswagen Vento highest produced car in 2017



Betting big on exports, Indian arm of German auto maker, Volkswagen Inda has registerd a growth in production in 2017 and also recorded highest ever annual production from its Pune plant since 2009. The plant commenced operation in 2009 and since then the total car production at Pune Plant has crossed 870,000 units.

The Volkswagen Pune Plant facility is the only German car manufacturing plant in India that covers the entire production process from pressing parts to final assembly. The plant manufactures a range of vehicles including Volkswagen Polo, Ameo, Vento and Skoda Rapid. In addition to the cars, 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre diesel engines are also being assembled at the facility.

The production for domestic volume for the year 2017 reached over 57,000 units from Pune Plant for Volkswagen and Skoda combined. The production of export units which includes Volkswagen Polo and Vento stood at over 93,100 cars. Volkswagen Vento was the highest produced car in 2017, contributing to more than half of the total production.

Dr. Andreas Lauermann, President and Managing Director, Volkswagen India Private Limited said, “Volkswagen India has once again registered positive growth – thanks to our customers from India as well as around the world, who have trusted in us and who have invested in our products. We believe in delivering top quality cars that are engineered to the customers’ expectations.” He further added, “Volkswagen is committed to India. We believe in the potential of this market and we are setting ourselves up as a serious competitor for the future.”

Over the year, Volkswagen has invested over Rs 5720 crore at its Pune plant and it currently has a localisation level of of approximately 82% (without engines and transmissions). With a workforce of 3600 employees, the plant has been operating in three shifts since March 2016.