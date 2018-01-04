Exide Epiq range of batteries launched with 6-year warranty: Here are the vehicles that can use it

Exide Industries Ltd today launched its new range of batteries in India. Exide Epic batteries will carry a six-warranty, which is the longest period of warranty on batteries sold in the Indian market. The company had been carrying out several field trials of the new Epiq batteries for months now. Exide says that the technology has been adopted and adapted to suit the local requirements and unique ways of Indian driving realities like bumper to bumper jams and potholed roads. Exide Epiq batteries will be manufactured in India and will be sold exclusively through its national network of 1500 Exide Care outlets. While Exide also makes batteries for two-wheelers, the Epiq range of batteries will be available for cars and SUVs only.

“As the Indian automotive market matures and new generation cars become more demanding with a slew of electrical gadgets putting more load on the vehicle’s electrical system, the battery has to live up to the expectations of the modern auto enthusiast and keep pace with this changing trend. We sourced the best technology in the world to make a battery that will last for a long time in the Indian conditions. Epiq takes the automotive battery technology in the country to the next generation” said Gautam Chatterjee, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Epiq will be aimed at the high end of the automotive battery aftermarket and will be available for a range of cars and SUVs operating in the Indian market.

“We put our unique knowledge of operating for seventy years in the Indian market to bring out the Epiq. It will soon set a benchmark in the Indian battery industry,” said Mr Subir Chakraborty, Director Automotive, Exide Industries Ltd.

While Epiq will be the flagship sub-brand of Exide, the company also launched a slew of other products targeted at other segments of the automotive battery aftermarket. Exide also launched Exide Gold with 18-month warranty for a wide range of four-wheelers. For the commercial and taxi market, it launched a competitively priced Exide Cabby.