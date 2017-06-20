Evolution of vehicle accessories market in e-commerce will happen rapidly: JazzMyRide

Over a decade ago, accessorising a vehicle meant going to a shop that deals with such options and installing them. These accessories were limited to some vinyl or cosmetic upgrades, some of them which looked good, others that didn't. Now, however, the accessorisation is not limited to cosmetics, but a number of consumers have started to opt for safety equipment such as riding gear for two-wheelers, an aftermarket touchscreen infotainment systems for cars, cleaning equipment and a lot more. This has come from the rise in demand for such hardware by the consumers. The best part is that these products are now available online with a similar price tag compared to purchasing it from a local shop. One of the largest companies in this space, JazzMyRide, not only provides an option for such accessories but also gives a variety of platforms to buy from.

Sunil Dhingra, Founder & CEO of JazzMyRide's journey in the online accessories space for the automotive industry started in 2011 when he finalised a category no one was competing in. For the first year, he organised the supply chain which was highly unorganised later on selling accessories directly to customers through the online space.

According to Sunil, the future of automotive accessories would evolve in an unimaginable way as vehicles of the future would have drastic changes. This would also change the consumer behaviour as they would have a higher spending power and a boom in the e-commerce industry, which is already progressing, would take place.

While currently, the online space is in a developing stage, there would be a substantial shift from offline to online shopping. Consumers would no longer need to get a tangible feel of a product, thanks to the assurance provided by e-commerce platforms in terms of quality. The higher spending power would also enable consumers to have access to a variety of products and the marketplace would evolve from a local spot to a global entity.

This would also bring about a change in the consumer's buying habits as they would have access to a larger portfolio. Companies like JazzMyRide alongside players in various verticals are a start-off of what would eventually turn out to be a proper online marketplace enabling consumers to choose from a variety of products.