Every occupant in this BMW can listen to their own music

Ever get annoyed when the music being played in the car is not of your choice and you have no option other than listening to it? All of us have gone through this situation when sharing the car with other people but BMW has found out a solution now! The German carmaker has showcased a prototype based on the new 5 Series to be unveiled at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The prototype's technology is based on the company's BMW Connected System and Open Mobility Cloud platform, known as BMW HoloActive Touch that will let occupants, as well as the driver, select and control the vehicle's navigation, infotainment and communication functions. The German carmaker's HoloActive Touch also supports gesture control wherein the system can be operated by using gestures similar to a touchscreen infotainment system, without any physical contact with the screen.

This prototype will be offered for demonstration drives over a specific route wherein audience can experience how it is to drive a personalised and always connected automated vehicle. Drivers can handover tasks to the car while they can focus on other tasks while the car reaches its destination, for example ordering items from Amazon Prime Now.

Using the Open Mobility Cloud technology, occupants' devices along with their car's infotainment system can be seamlessly integrated. This integration will allow users to order good from Amazon Prime Now which would be demonstrated at the CES 2017. While the prototype BMW 5 Series reaches its destination in the demonstration, the 'En-Route Delivery Service' delivers the goods at a rendezvous point.

In addition, the BMW 5 Series prototype will also offer gesture control and the connectivity will not be limited just inside the vehicle. The BMW Connected technology will allow its users to link up their smartphone as well as the home's TV screen in order to plan their travel in the best effective way along with a user's personal mobility agenda, appointments etc.

Recently, Amazon also introduced a store based on self-driving technology that assesses the items picked up by a customer are added to the Amazon account and there are no lines at the payment counter. While checking out, the Amazon Go store deducts the requisite amount from the user's Amazon account. Currently, this technology is in its testing phase, however when in production, this technology is expected to provide a hassle-free experience to customers.