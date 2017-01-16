Euro III fuel to stop from 1st April, Oil Companies to start developing Euro VI fuel

The Oil Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that Euro III compliant fuel will not be available from 1st April, 2017. According to the recent report by Reuters, oil companies will invest Rs 30,000 crores in developing of the Euro VI compliant fuel. In addition, heavy-duty vehicles will get updated fuel norms which are expected to take effect by 1st April, 2017. These fuels are expected to be available throughout the country by late 2017. According to an article dated 2nd June, 2015 in the Indian Express, oil companies and automotive manufacturers raised their concern of skipping BSV fuel norms and directly jumping to BS VI complaint fuel.

Each stage progress of Bharat Stage (or Euro) compliance does not only include an investment for upgrading the manufacturing facilities, it also needs to be validated for vehicles by on-ground testing for over 6 lakh to 7 lakh kms, according to KK Gandhi, Executive Director (Technology), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. In addition, a spokesperson from Hindustan Petroleum Ltd also told The Indian Express that upgrading just one refinery requires an investment of at least Rs 2,500 crore and margins will take a considerable hit.

Upgrading directly to Euro VI compliant vehicles would also increase the base price of a vehicle by a considerable margin due to the installation of Selective Catalytic Reduction module as well as Diesel Particulate Filter. The emission norms were introduced in India in the year 2000 with BS-II (Bharat Stage II) emission norms after which BS III was implemented in 13 cities initially in 2005. While both have a considerable higher sulphur content (500 ppm sulphur for BS II compliant vehicles and 350 ppm Sulphur for BS III vehicles), BS IV compliance, that was introduced in 2010, allows only 50 ppm Sulphur. Most automotive companies are already developing BS VI compliant cars and the new emission norms will come into effect by April 2020.

The Centre for Science and Environment suggests that the stricter norms will bring down Nitrogen Oxide emission by 68 percent in diesel cars and 25 percent in petrol cars. Cancer causing particulate matter emissions from diesel vehicles will also come down by 80 percent.