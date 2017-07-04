Elon Musk extends gratitude to Tesla customers as Model 3 launch closes in

Tesla Model 3, the most affordable Tesla ever, is nearing launch and company CEO Elon Musk is more than delighted with the response his electric car brand has been able to garner. Musk, in the latest tweet, thanked all existing and prospective Tesla customers for resting faith in a new car company. This comes about three weeks before the first 30 production units of the Model 3 make their world debut. Earlier, Musk also announced that the first deliveries of Tesla's entry-level car will begin on 28th July. Tesla had said earlier, it expected to produce over 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of this year and 10,000 vehicles per week "at some point in 2018".

Musk said in May Tesla was on track to begin production of the $35,000 Model 3 in July. Reuters reported in February that the electric carmaker had shut down production at its California assembly plant for a week for production of the Model 3 sedan, to meet its target of starting production in July.

Wanted to say thanks to all that own or ordered a Tesla. It matters to us that you took a risk on a new car company. We won't forget. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2017

Tesla will hold a Model 3 ‘handover party’ or a Model 3 launch event on Friday, 28th July. The first 30 customers will be handed keys to their brand new Model 3, which is expected to have a range of over 480 km on one full charge.

In related news, Musk's latest venture The Boring Company has now begun construction, digging the first section of a tunnel under the SpaceX car park in Los Angeles. The plan includes building a network of underground tunnels where cars will be transported at speeds up to 200 kph on automated platforms, hence avoiding traffic and driving fatigue.