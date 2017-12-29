Electric car on Honda Brio platform in works as Honda Cars plans big EV push in India

Indian-arm of Japanese car-maker Honda is likely to jump on to the electric vehicle race in India soon and is its the Honda Brio platform which is likely to underpin Honda’s first electric car in India. A report on Live Mint states that the company will soon start the identification of which electric cars the company wants to make locally here in India and the Brio platform is the one the company is looking at. The platform is affordable to manufacture mass electric cars and just the idea of an electric Honda Brio sounds very interesting. There is no official confirmation by Honda Cars on this development.

The report also suggests that Honda Motor Co. is planning to setup a lithium ion battery manufacturing plant in India. Suzuki has already invested heavily on a similar plant in Gujarat and with this new investment, Government would be a step closer to achieve its dream of 100 percent electrification in mobility by 2030. While the amount of money Honda plans to invest remains unknown it is said these key decisions were taken at Honda India board meeting and the company will now aggressively look at its EVs strategy in India.

Now that Government’s intentions are clear, the auto-industry is hopeful that there will be no major disruption on the EVs front and it will become easier for companies to focus on one strategy. Globally Honda believes pure-electric cars will contribute to about 15% of its overall sales but major chunk will still be the sales of hybrid and plug-in hybrids. Honda also has a joint venture with Hitachi to develop electric motors for vehicles.

A Live Mint report quotes Jnaneswar Sen, senior vice-president, Honda Cars India saying “Recently, on the global front, Honda has tied up with Hitachi for electric motors and we will derive benefits from all those developments. Our India strategy has to align with Honda’s global strategy. We have been working on the electric vehicle strategy for quite some time now”.

As electric cars take the centre stage globally, Honda Cars has specific country-wise plans to roll-out new electric cars. China will see an increased focused by all manufacturers. India is still at nascent stages when it comes to electric mobility and the talks have just started. Development of infrastructure will be a key that will determine how soon companies do their product planning and development. With more charging infrastructure it will also become easier for auto-makers to market its electric cars in India.