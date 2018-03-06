Duplicate driving license holders beware! Over 16.7 lakh licenses found duplicate: Here’s what govt plans to do

In the ongoing parliament session, it was revealed that as many as 16.72 lakh driving licences were found "possible duplicates" after analysing records of 6.70 crore driving licences. Earlier, Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and Highways Minister saying that 30 per cent of the driving licences in the country are fake and bogus. To counter this, the government now plans to digitalise the procedure to obtain the license for driving and also link it to aadhar card to avoid duplication.

As per a report by National Informatics Centre (NIC) on National Register for Driving Licenses regarding fake licences found that there is a possibility of duplicate licenses, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Lal Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

"As on January 5, 2015, out of total 6,70,16,851 driving licences records available, 16,72,138 records were found to be possible duplicates spread over 7,99,923 clusters," Mandaviya said.

The government is also in the process of linking driving licences with Aadhaar numbers to weed out fake and bogus licences. It is believed that a software is being created for this and will cover all States, Supreme Court of India is aware of this happening was informed by the Government earlier in Feb 2018. “On the issue of fake licences, joint secretary, MoRTH informed that NIC [national informatics centre] is now preparing ‘Sarthi-4’ under which all the licences would be linked to Aadhaar,” said a government report earlier.

The percentage of probable duplicates stands at 2.5 per cent as per this exercise, he said, adding the information has been shared with states for further action. He said implementation of provisions of Motor Vehicles Act comes under the perview of the state governments.

The New Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017, passed by Lok Sabha and presently in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing proposes many clauses which will promote simplification and citizen facilitation.

"Thirty per cent of the driving licences in the country are bogus. Now onwards the driving licences will be electronically registered under an umbrella of e-governance," Gadkari had earlier said.

With inputs from PTI