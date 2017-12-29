If caught drunk and driving this New Years Eve, say goodbye to passport: Chennai Police

Chennai Police has stumbled upon a unique deterrent for those who plan on spending this New Year’s eve driving under the influence. They say that instead of prosecuting the offenders the more likely course of action will be to deny those found offending a NOC for their passport applications, according to reports in the Times of India. "Since most of the traffic violators on New Year eve are youngsters in their early and late 20s, we believe this announcement will act as a deterrent," a senior police officer said.

The Chennai Traffic Police Additional Commissioner, Traffic A Arun said that all flyovers will be barricaded for checks between 1130pm on the 31st of December and 1 pm on January 1st, to check for those driving under the influence. They have also identified high-risk zones and place barricades on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), East Coast Road (ECR), Kamarajar Salai, Rajaji Salai, Anna Salai and Sardar Patel Road.Police said they have identified 176 locations which are prone to accidents based on the earlier road accident locations and vehicle checkpoints are planned at these places.

Just in Chennai city alone, nearly 3,500 traffic police personnel will be manning the city limits, this will include three battalions of armed reserve police from the city police. The officer added that there are 126 ambulances, including ‘108’ and private services, which have been kept ready to meet any eventuality.

"The youth tend to speed on the flyovers and end up meeting with accidents, some of them turn fatal. On New Year's Eve, the public can use the service lanes to reach their destinations," the officer said.

