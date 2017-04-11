Domestic car sales up by 8.17 percent, motorcycle sales dip by 3.33 percent in March 2017

Domestic car segment, that includes hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and MPVs, registered a 8.17 percent increase in sales in March 2017, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The manufacturer sold 1,90,065 units in March as compared to 1,75,709 units in same month last year. In passenger vehicle segment, sales grew by 9.96 percent in comparison to last year. The manufacturers sold 2,82,519 units in March 2017 against 2,56,920 units in same month last year. Vehicle sales across categories logged a growth of 1.33 per cent at 18,80,352 units, from 18,55,623 in March 2016, it added.

For motorcycles, there was a registered a dip if 3.33 percent in sales. Two-wheeler manufacturers sold 9,15,199 units as compared to 9,46, 754 units in the same period in 2016. However, the total two-wheeler segment, which includes scooters and motorcycles, saw a marginal increase in sales in March. A total of 14,71,576 units were sold in comparison to 14,67,710 units in March 2016.For commercial segment (trucks, vans, pick up trucks), a 9.26 percent growth was registered in sales. CV manufacturers sold 87,527 units in March 2017.

During FY 2016-17, the companies witnessed a 9.23 percent increase in total sales in the domestic passenger vehicles segment. A total of 30,46, 727 units as compared to 27,89, 208 units in same period last month. Also, in domestic car sales, in FY 2016-2017 saw an increase by 3.85 percent, the companies sold 21,02,996 units against 20,25,097 units in 2016.

The automotive industry, especially two-wheeler manufacturers and CV manufacturers suffered heavy losses in the FY 2016-17 owing to demonetisation, followed by Supreme Court ban on sale and registration of vehicles compliant to BS III emission norms.