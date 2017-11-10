  1. Auto
  2. Car News
  3. Delhi Odd-Even rule: Uber to suspend surge pricing next week

Delhi Odd-Even rule: Uber to suspend surge pricing next week

The odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city.

By: | Updated: November 10, 2017 11:01 AM
uber cars, odd-even, uber technologies, uber in uk, uber in london, uber cabs, uber taxi, uber driver rights, uber worker rights, uber in India, uber prices Uber will not levy dynamic or surge pricing during the odd-even car rule implementation in Delhi next week

Taxi-hailing firm Uber today said it will not levy dynamic or surge pricing during the odd-even car rule implementation in Delhi next week."This is a moment of crisis and public health emergency in Delhi NCR. Uber is committed to fully supporting the odd-even scheme."As a first step, we have decided to suspend dynamic pricing during the odd-even days. Additionally, rides to and from metro stations will also ply on reduced fares," Uber India General Manager, North and Delhi NCR, Prabhjeet Singh said in a statement.

The odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city.The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will be an exemption for women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs.Uber said it has started offering discounts on its taxi sharing rides UberPool."We are also securing anti-pollution masks for staff as well as our driver partners. Masks are being made available on priority at all our driver touch-points and driver support centres," the statement said.

  1. No Comments.
  • By: Nov 10, 2017 11:01 AM

More on this story

RELATED VIDEOS