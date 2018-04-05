Delhi-Mumbai Super Expressway: National and Financial Capital just 12 hours away by road: Can govt pull this by 2020?

The Government of India has plans to construct a super expressway between Delhi and Mumbai. The new highway will cut down the travel time by 8 hours and hence, travellers will be able to cover the total distance from Delhi to Mumbai and vice versa in 12 hours. Currently, the average time between Delhi and Mumbai is 20 hours. One of the prime reasons why one will save a lot of time while commuting between the two metros is that the expressway will pass through a lot of less developed regions. Since the travelers will have to pass through regions having low population, there will be less traffic and that will also automatically reduce the chances of an accident. That said, travellers will be able to maintain a constant speed on their vehicles and they will be able to attain speeds of over 120 kmph. This suggests that the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Super Expressway will have a high-quality tarmac.

The entire project will be completed in four phases and the construction under the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has already commenced and it will connect Delhi to Jaipur and Vadodara to Mumbai. Later on, Jaipur will be connected to Kota and Kota to Vadodara. Once the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway gets completed, one can travel between the two cities with even lesser time than trains. Rajdhani Express, at present, takes 16 hours to go from Delhi to Mumbai and vice versa.

The new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojna, as announced by Nitin Gadkari, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This is indeed a quite ambitious project and we really hope that the Government also keeps safety as a prime priority in mind while pulling off the project. For instance, the cattle should be restricted completely from having an access to any portion of the expressway in order to avoid accidents. Also, there should be proper patrolling services along with the basic amenities throughout. The entire project will get completed in phases and only time will tell how much the travellers will have to wait to get access to the mega-highway.