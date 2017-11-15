Delhi air pollution: Early roll out of BS-VI compliant fuel in April 2018 says oil ministry

To combat the high level of pollution in Delhi and National Capital Region, Oil Ministry has confirmed that it will advance the roll out of BS-VI fuel in Delhi to April 2018 from earlier commitment of April 2020. Oil ministry's statement said "migration to BS-IV grade fuels shows India’s resolve to cut down emissions. As a next step in this direction, Government in consultation with stakeholders has decided to meet international best practices by leapfrogging directly from BS-IV to BS-VI grade by 1stApril, 2020, skipping BS-V altogether. Oil refining companies are making huge investments in fuel up gradation projects to produce the BS-VI grade fuels."

Government owned oil refineries were in the process of being upgraded for the production of BSVI compliant fuel and a massive investment of Rs 30,000 crore was spent to do the same. Earlier, Petroleum Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan said that Bharat Stage VI (BS VI) will be introduced by April 2020 and it will be as clean as CNG. While the nation wide implementation of BS-VI fuel will take and time and will be done by April 2020, Delhi is likely to be the first city to get BS-VI fuel. Now the question is how soon will automakers upgrade its product to meet the BS-VI norms requirement.

Further the statement said "Taking into account the serious pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining areas,Petroleum Ministry in consultation with Public Oil Marketing Companies has decided for preponement of BS-VI grade auto fuels in NCT of Delhi w.e.f 01.04.2018 instead of 01.04.2020. OMCs have also been asked to examine the possibility of introduction of BS-VI auto fuels in the whole of NCR area w.e.f 01.04.2019."

Ealier in November 2016, , automakers like Honda Cars India and Mahindra & Mahindra had received BS-VI compliant diesel from Indian Oil Corporation for testing purposes. Five barrels of BS-VI diesel were dispatched from IOC’s Mathura refinery. S M Vaidya, General Manager, IOC Mathura Refinery had earlier said, "Though the government has set a very stringent target for meeting BS VI standard fuel quality, the Mathura refinery has completed the target ahead of the set deadline,".

Yoichiro Ueno, President & CEO, Honda Cars India had earlier commented that "Honda is committed to meet the challenge of achieving BS VI emission norms in the country by 2020. Honda R&D received the first batch of BS VI High Speed Diesel from Indian Oil in November 2016 and is the first automobile company in India to begin the BS VI real drive testing in the country. We are pursuing development testing for Bharat Stage VI emission norms compliance." Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) also inaugurated a BS-VI Emission Testing Facility at company's Research & Development Centre in Faridabad in July 2017.

In the proposed BS-VI fuel the amount of sulphur in both petrol and diesel is limited to a maximum of 10ppm which is similar to that in EURO 6 fuel. After treatment technologies will help in further reducing particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.