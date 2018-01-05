Deepika Padukone Birthday: A closer looks at this Bollywood diva’s car collection!

Deepika Padukone is a name in Indian cinema that has not only been difficult but almost impossible to ignore. And it’s not just Bollywood, Deepika made her Hollywood debut as well last year in Vin Diesel’s XXX: The return of Xander Cage. Over the years as a country, we have come to love her holistic approach to life and controversies that come with being a Page 3 personality. What’s even more exciting to us, is her interesting collection of cars. While she may not be a die-hard petrol head she does have connoisseurs taste in Automobiles. On her 32nd birthday, we bring to you Deepika’s rather well-picked garage that ranges from SUVs and Luxury Sedans to a convertible Mini that she drives herself.

Mini Cooper Convertible

The Mini Cooper Cabriolet was literally built for the glitterati. Its compact dimensions, stylish design and niche appeal make it the ideal ride for celebrity Diva the likes of Padukone. The Mini Convertible makes a sizeable 134 horsepower from it 1.5 petrol mill and retails for a price of Rs 36.1 lakh. Deepika’s electric blue Mini Cabrio, with contrasting custom white interiors has been spotted throughout B-town with Deepika at the wheel.

Audi Q7

Audi’s flagship SUV is for some reason a top choice among B-towns celebs. Its spacious dimensions and the luxurious second row of seats make it even more desirable. Deepika’s silver Q7 is understated and classy by choice reflecting on her innate class in terms of choice. The Audi Q7, retails at 82.07 lakh

BMW 5-Series

The third and final car in Deepika’s garage is a BMW 5-Series sedan, the 5-series is really a standard in German engineering. However from this choice one thing that's clear is that Deepika is a fan of German engineering. The BMW 5-series makes about 250 hp from its diesel motor and 265 hp from its petrol motor and retails for almost 65 lakh.