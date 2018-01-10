Datsun redi-GO 1.0L AMT pre-bookings open, deliveries to start by month end

Datsun India has announced the beginning of the pre-launch bookings for the Datsun redi-GO 1.0L with Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). Customers can now pre-book their Datsun redi-GO 1.0L AMT with a payment Rs 10,000 at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships. Deliveries of these vehicles will commence from 23 January 2018. The redi-GO AMT will join the Datsun line-up that includes redi-GO 0.8L, redi-GO Sport, redi-GO 1.0L and redi-GO GOLD. Expect the Datsun redi-Go 1.0 litre AMT to go on sale for about Rs 30,000 more than the manual gearbox option, hence the base redi-GO AMT is likely to be priced at about Rs 3.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), while the top trim at Rs 4.10 lakh.

"We keep customers at the heart of everything we do. During the last 20 months, we have launched four variants of Datsun redi-GO to address the changing needs of our customers. With the new redi-GO AMT, we aim to provide consumers with the convenience of city drive at an accessible price and best in class ground clearance, mileage, head room space, high seating position and attractive design,” Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd, said.

Datsun redi-GO1.0L AMT is powered by Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT) 1.0L three-cylinder fuel efficient engine, paired with a five-speed automated transmission.

Datsun redi-GO 1.0L was launched in July last year at a starting price of Rs 3.57 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Hyundai Eon and the Renault Kwid 1-litre. The car is largely similar to the 800 cc variant in terms of styling and equipment although some small changes lend the new version with some freshness. On the exterior, things remain unchanged except the badge on the tail gate that signifies the larger engine.

In addition, the DRLs in the lower part of the bumper are a standard offering across the variants unlike the 800 cc variants, which feature DRLs only in top variants. Inside the cabin, the most noticeable change is the all-black interior, which looks better and also makes the plastic feel better than it actually is. The horn pad on the steering wheel now comes with a silver finish and remote keyless entry is now offered as standard fitment across the range.