Datsun India achieves milestone of 1 lakh units manufactured at plant in Chennai

Datsun India on 9 November marked a production milestone of 1 lakh units as redi-GO 1.0L was rolled out of its manufacturing facility in Chennai. Datsun's portfolio in India, which includes the GO, GO+ and redi-GO, has gained considerable popularity, with Datsun contributing to more than half of total sales of Nissan Motor in India. The 100,000th car was rolled out at the manufacturing facility in Chennai in the presence of Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd and Colin MacDonald, CEO & Managing Director, Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited. “The 100,000th roll out of Datsun is a strong testimony of customer acceptance and their confidence towards our brand, products and value-based offerings. On behalf of the Datsun India team I would like to thank all our customers and dealer partners for the commitment towards our brand,” Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said.

The Datsun redi-GO showcases a Japanese design philosophy called YUKAN - which stands for brave and bold. It features a ‘Tall-Boy’ stance and offers a ground clearance of 185 mm and is also quite roomy on the inside.

The redi-GO comes with a safety package – Datsun PRO-SAFE7. Since the launch of the redi-GO in June 2016, Datsun India has offered three refreshed variants - the redi-GO SPORT in September 2016, the redi-GO 1.0L in July 2017 and the recently launched redi-GO 1.0L GOLD in October 2017. Datsun redi-GO customers can also avail of the “Datsun CARE” service package.

“We are very confident that the future is bright and exciting for the Datsun brand in India. We are confident that our challenger brand positioning, unique product differentiation and best in class cost of ownership will continue to drive the customer’s owning and experiencing our products,” Saigot added.