Datsun Cross to be unveiled on 18 January, India launch expected by April 2018

Datsun Go Cross is all set to be unveiled officially on 18 January this year, the company recently announced adding that the unveiling will take place at Jakarta in Indonesia. A teaser image of the car has also been released and apparently, the production version of the car will be called 'Cross' and not 'Go Cross', which was first unveiled at the 2014 Auto Expo. Both Nissan and Datsun are not participating at this year's Auto Expo, however, sources suggest that the car may be previewed in India in March or April 2018. Earlier, during the launch of Datsun Redi-Go 1L, Jerome Saigot, Vice President, Marketing and Datsun Business Unit, Nissan Motor India had mentioned that an all-new product is in works and hinted that it will be an affordable mini SUV. Datsun Cross will be a sub-4-metre car with an SUV stance, similar to that of the Mahindra KUV 100.

The official image so far only gives a clear look of the front of the new Datsun Cross, and it is quite evident that a lot of styling cues have been carried forward from the concept. While the car has not been shown entirely, images that surfaced earlier last month show that the Datsun Cross will share some body work and underpinnings with the GO+.

On the inside as well, Datsun Cross will share a lot with the GO+ but is likely to have a five-seat layout. The new Cross, however, may come with an all black interior with a tweaked dashboard and space for an infotainment system.

In Indonesia, Datsun Go Cross will get a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine with a maximum power of 68hp and 104Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 5-Speed gearbox on the standard variant and expect an AMT or CVT gearbox also on offer. Airbags and ABS will be a pack of standard safety features on the car.

Datsun is likely to bring the Cross to India later this year. When launched, it would go up against the likes of Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti CelerioX, along with compact SUVs like Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.

